Maha-gathbandhan for a healthy state

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Maha-gathbandhan for a healthy state

Maharashtra govt joins hands with 14 NGOs to strengthen public health services, improve drug procurement, among others

article-main
Latest News

Sanjay Jog

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In view of the constraints to provide health services to all, the Maharashtra government has joined hands with 14 non-government organisations (NGOs). The government and NGOs will work together to strengthen public health services, improve drug procurement and distribution system and better treatment of infants detected with cancer.

Speaking to DNA, a state health department official said, "The government has issued a notification in this regard on May 14. Some of the 14 NGOs include Tata Trust, Project Mumbai Charitable Trust, Tata Education and Development Trust, Indian Association for Paediatric Surgeon, Vision India, Spine Foundation and Institute for Psychological Health." These NGOs are working in the field of health sector covering geriatric care, cancer, diabetes, heart ailment, paralysis. They also provide legal advice on the implementation of the Mental Health Act and strengthening of state mental health programme.

These NGOs will provide health services especially to the mentally disabled patients in the state and give training to rural health personnel for the development of spine care system at Ratnagiri and Nandurbar district hospitals. These NGOs will submit a quarterly report to the government.

The officer admitted that there is a huge gap in the doctor-patient ratio despite 50 medical colleges across the state. While expenditure on per capita public health in the state is only Rs 1,001, the national average is Rs 1,560. He hoped that with the active engagement of NGOs there will be an improvement in the health care system.

Welcoming the move, former secretary of Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra State) Dr Parthiv Sanghvi said, "This would increase the primary health care infrastructure and the reach of basic health care to one and all (including the extremely poor and downtrodden). However, the rider is whichever branch of medicine the NGOs and government target, should be encompassing proper medical expertise in terms of manpower and equipment,"

A pune-based network of NGOs Jan Arogya Abhiyan (JAA) in its recent survey had observed that around 34.4 per cent of rural hospitals had no provisions for medicines. While 29.4 per cent of them had medicine supply, it was inadequate to match the demand. Only 20.7 per cent had a sufficient and steady supply of medicines.

There is a huge network of 1,816 primary health centres, 400 rural hospitals, 76 sub-district hospitals and 26 civil hospitals in the state. However, JAA in its survey said that this huge infrastructure was rendered useless because of inefficient management, lack of manpower and shortage of medicines.

Indian Pharmaceutical Association vice president Manjiri Gharat admitted that the partnership between the government and NGOs has a potential to increase the outreach but this partnership needs to be result oriented. "There should be a consistency in delivery which can strengthen the health care system. However, the government should engage the pharmacists in more public health activities as they are the missing link. Their untapped potential will have to be utilised,'' she opined.

SORRY STATE OF AFFAIRS

  • Around 34.4 per cent of rural hospitals had no provisions for medicines
     
  • While 29.4 per cent of them had medicine supply, it was inadequate to meet the demand. 
     
  • Only 20.7 per cent had a sufficient and steady supply of medicines 
     
  • Infrastructure in rural health centres was useless because of inefficient management

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC MTS And Havaldar results expected soon at ssc.nic.in, how to check

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

'When I entered the room...': Rahul Gandhi recounts harrowing experiences during his visit to Manipur

Chilling viral video: Man plants a kiss on enormous king cobra's head, internet reacts

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE