Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: ‘Sambhaji’ of NCP trumps Shivaji Adhalrao Patil by 50,000 votes in Maharastra

Amol Kolhe, NCP candidate and actor known for his Sambhaji roles, defeated Shiv Sena MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil by a margin of 50,000 votes.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 24, 2019, 03:18 AM IST

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine has won seven of the ten Lok Sabha seats in western Maharastra. NCP, on the other hand, wrested the Shirur seat from Sena, retained Baramati and also won Satara. However, Madha slipped from theor grip.

Although BJP tried hard to win Baramati, Supriya Sule’s performance in the last five years paid dividends. BJP’s Ranjeet Sinh Nimbalkar defeated NCP’s Sanjay Shinde in Madha by a huge margin of 7,50,000 votes. Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar lost to Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne by 2.15 lakh votes in Maval constituency. Ajit Pawar had relied on the disgruntled BJP leaders and Peasant and Workers Party cadre for his son’s victory. However, Maval being a semi-urban constituency, voters ignored the NCP candidate and voted in the name of PM Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, Amol Kolhe, NCP candidate and actor known for his Sambhaji roles, defeated Shiv Sena MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil by a margin of 50,000 votes. Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, won by defeating the NCP candidate Sangram Jagtap in Ahmednagar constituency. Another big upset was farmer leader Raju Shetti’s defeat in Hatkalangale against Shiv Sena candidate Dharyashil Mane by over 99,000 votes. Former Congress Chief Sushil Kumar Shinde also lost to BJP candidate Swami Jai Sidheshwar in Solapur by a margin of 1.50 lakh votes.

