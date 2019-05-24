Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's development beats Congress's caste math in Vidarbha

Out of 10 seats in Vidarbha, BJP tasted triumph in 8

The Congress and NCP was expecting to ride high on the caste and social engineering factor in Vidarbha, but BJP's trump card PM Modi and Nitin Gadkari's project execution in the region ensured the Shiv Sena-BJP combine won decisively.



Out of 10 seats in Vidarbha, the BJP and the Shiv Sena won eight. In recent times, Vidarbha has turned into the bastion of the BJP which has given the state leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Additionally, the region assumes significance as the RSS head-quarters is located in Nagpur in Vidarbha.



The BJP won seats in Nagpur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Akola, while the Shiv Sena won in Ramtek. Congress won only one seat in Chandrapur where Suresh Dhanorkar defeated BJP minister Hansraj Ahir. Dhanorkar switched sides from the Sena to the Congress. He was denied ticket but at the eleventh hour, the ticket was given to Dhanorkar. Alliance partner and leader of Yuva Swabhiman Party Navneet Kaur Rana, triumphed over incumbent Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul in Amravati.



"The Congress caste arithmetic did not work well against the nationalism of the BJP. RSS has a very well laid down network in this region. The Opposition tried to consolidate the Dalit, Muslim and Kunbi (DMK) vote bank against the BJP. However, BJP's work and Modi's popularity worked in their favour. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also played spoiler in many places," said a political observer.



Congress party fielded Nana Patole against Gadkari. However, Patole lost badly with a margin of 1.97 lakh. Patole's constituency was Bhandara Gondiya, but the NCP refused to leave the seat and fielded their own candidate Nana Panchbudhe. NCP candidate Madhukar Kukade had won the Bhandara Gondiya seat in bypoll. Panchbudhe lost to BJP's Sunil Mende by 1.70 lakh votes.

Party Prevails