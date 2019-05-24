Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: As BJP-Sena rejoice victory, Congress-NCP hit sombre notes

Winning Combine: Parties turn to party mode

The corner on NC Kelkar Road in Dadar (west) donned a vibrant look as the news of the election results reached Shiv Sena Bhavan, and hundreds thronged the area even before the final results were declared. Thursday's results meant celebration for the BJP-Shiv Sena combine while it spelled gloom for Congress-NCP.



Bursting crackers, party members danced to dhol music and played with gulal. "Till now, we have won in 18 seats out of the total 23 seats that our party contested. We are expecting at least two more seats," said a high-spirited Pravin Jain, Dharavi youth president of the party. Rahul Shewale, candidate from the Mumbai South-Central, staged a rally from the Sewri counting center to the Shiv Sena Bhavan, where he greeted party workers in the afternoon.



Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar, who lost by the highest margin in the city put on a brave face by congratulating Gopal Shetty and said that she would continue to work for the constituency. The mood outside her party office and that of NCP was sombre.



"We always expected Shetty to win big. One cannot dispute the fact that people favour Modi due to his groundwork, accessibility and connect," said Dhiren Patel a Borivali resident who said that he has been voting for Shetty since he was first elected in 1992.



"It was an unexpected result looking at past five years of the government. The election was not on his performance. There was an undercurrent which we could not understand. Now, People have put faith in him," said NCP leader Sachin Ahir.

