Lack of funds, tokenism irk gay magazine founders

Earlier this week, an international LGBTQ website Gay Star News that disseminates news from the community closed down; reason - shortage of funds. This comes after country's first gay magazine 'Bombay Dost' launched in 1991 failed to print for almost a decade (between 2000-2009) citing similar grounds. It was only after they received funds from an international forum could the magazine come out with an edition a year. They now plan to go online if they generate enough revenue.

The issue they say is the stigma attached to the LGBTQ community. Many brands which otherwise talk about equal rights, shy away when comes to supporting such magazines. Gay Star News faced a similar problem, where it said that brands have been limited to mere tokenism. Ashok Row Kavi the founder of Bombay Dost said, "From the day the magazine Bombay Dost was launched till today, the struggle is the same. The biggest reason being revenue, we could manage to come out with just an edition a year since 2009. Publishing of an edition costs Rs 1.5 lakh, and the fund received was Rs 15 lakh, which also has been exhausted now."

Bombay Dost holds a special place in the hearts of the members of the community, especially those who belong to the early and late 90's. An Indian scientist working with a space centre recently sent $2,000 for the magazine. "Brands that wish to contribute for LGBTQ work are increasingly doing so in a tokenistic way. Rather than working with us to engage and serve the community year round, many have chosen to 'rainbow wash'. They have turned their logo rainbow coloured for Pride Week or for about a month and made a small donation." The letter further read, "Most brands and businesses don't even bother to rainbow wash. They ignore LGBTI customers and colleagues entirely. Anyone who has ever tried to encourage organisations to engage with our community will know they get more rejections than expressions of interest."

Kavi added that this stands true even in the Indian context. "Brands do not shell out much when it comes to LGBTQ issues or for a magazine. Though we aim to take Bombay Dost digital, our website still receives 14,000-16,000 hits every month. This will be worked upon once the website is up and running." Kavi said that the magazine hasn't been politically correct and has taken stands and fought for better policies too.