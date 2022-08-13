'Kumar Sanu, 1.5 percent per day interest': How Mumbai woman lost Rs 40 lakh in crypto scam

Mumbai news (file)

A Mumbai woman has registered a complaint against two people for duping her of Rs 40 lakh that she had invested in a fake cryptocurrency. The woman claimed she invested after she saw a man who appeared like Kumar Sanu in a Zoom meeting organized by the accused.

Men named Deep Sahu and Biman Das had allegedly promised the woman a whopping return of 1.5 percent per day if she invested Rs 50 lakh. They also claimed the iconic Bollywood singer was also linked to them and that Sanu's NFT will soon be launched in the market.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Rituparna Mohanti, a resident of Borivali east, who runs a business of medical supplies. She said Deep Sahu had been her client for two years. He told the woman to invest in an Australian firm and asked her to attend a Zoom meeting.

The meeting took place on April 13, 2022, she said, adding Kumar Sanu was also present in the meeting but he said nothing. She said she believed in the investment opportunity due to the presence of Kumar Sanu, Dainik Jagran reported.

After she invested around Rs 40.44 lakh, she didn't see the money indicated in the account. When she asked Sahu about it, he said it would not reflect until she paid Rs 50 lakh. Later, Sahu allegedly told her she won't get the invested money back. After this, she filed a complaint with the police.

Police have registered a cheating case.