KPMG to help boost Maharashtra as tourist hub

The government will also use KPMG's expertise to strategise for theme-based tourism, like agriculture tourism, coastal tourism, adventure tourism and heritage tourism.

The Maharashtra government has roped in professional services company KPMG, one of the Big Four auditors, to help formulate a comprehensive tourism strategy to promote the state as a tourist hub. The firm's mandate includes drawing a plan to brand Maharashtra as a favoured visitors' hotspot, honing a marketing and publicity strategy, and managing tourism sector's finances.

A state tourism department officer told DNA, "The government released its tourism policy in May 2016. It focuses on attracting private sector investment, and envisages putting in place adequate infrastructure facilities to speed up development of tourist attractions. A high-powered committee for project planning, implementation and monitoring has been formed under the chairmanship of state tourism secretary which will seek KPMG's help for the sector's holistic development."

To begin with, the government has proposed Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur as three prominent hubs in a "golden access" plan. The officer said Ajanta Ellora and Pitalkhora caves, Lonar Lake and Ahmednagar Fort will be aggressively marketed. Tiger sanctuaries at Tadoba, Pench and Nagzira, tribal tourism, and historical sites in Gondia and Wardha will be promoted through the publicity drive.