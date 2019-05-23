Key policies await new civic chief Praveen Pardeshi's nod

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Key policies await new civic chief Praveen Pardeshi's nod

As the new commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi has taken charge and resolved the engineer's issue on the second day and the BEST funding issue on the third day, now the pending policies may see a day of light.

article-main
Latest News

Prajakta Kasale

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After pacifying engineer's agitation and then Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)'s long pending issues, the new commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has to take decisions on crucial pending policies like parking policy, hawker's policy, hoarding policy which will impact commoner's life in some or the other way. Though the policies and paperwork of implementation were ready in the tenure of the former commissioner, the implementation needs to be strong administrative will power.

There are several big projects and policies in BMC which are in the making for several years and in the tenure of several officers. Development Plan, Coastal Road, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, waste processing unit are some of the projects which take several years for completion. But there are some policies which are already ready and waiting for the final nod from the commissioner for a year. As the new commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi has taken charge and resolved the engineer's issue on the second day and the BEST funding issue on the third day, now the pending policies may see a day of light. "Not only policies but several big projects like sewerage treatment plant, coastal road, dumping disposal project are stuck on a various level and they may get clear in the new commissioner's tenure," said an officer from the BMC.

"Looking at the working style of the new commissioner, we hope many policies will be implemented soon. It will improve BMC's negative image in the citizen's mind," said Anil Galgali, activist.

Hawkers policy:

The survey of hawkers was initiated in 2014 after the Supreme Court passed an order in 2013 for implementation of the national hawkers' policy, 2009. In the city, 99,437 hawkers submitted registration forms out of which only five thousand were able to submit the domicile certificate. The BMC also selected 22 thousand pitches across the city. Now the last step has to be taken but residents are opposing the pitches in their vicinity and even hawkers will not be ready to move from their established space.

Parking Policy:

The policy approved in 2015 and implemented on a pilot basis in A ward. The parking policy involves a system of differential rates depending on how crowded an area is creating a database of on-street and off-street public parking lots, traffic density at the ward level. Resident associations of A Ward approached the Chief Minister who put stay on it and then lifted the stay in January 2017. But the policy stayed on paper only

Hoarding Policy:

The previous policy expired in January 2018 and draft of Policy Guidelines for Display of Advertisement is ready in 2018 itself. The hoarding policy will promote digitization of billboards which will showcase many advertisements on the same place and even display warnings from BMC in natural calamities. Up till now there are different kind of rates as per location and illuminated – non-illuminated boards. But there will be uniformity in rates throughout the city.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I would...': Shah Rukh Khan on replacing Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Schoolgirl's emotional rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' wins hearts, watch

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE