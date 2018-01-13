Kaali-peelis to be hit hardest by Monorail route

However, rail officials agree that it will help commuters to switch public transport systems

While the second phase of the Monorail, which will connect the stretch between Wadala and Jacob Circle in Mahalaxmi, is unlikely to make a dent in the giant suburban train network despite offering connections to five train stations, it could end up hurting the kaali-peeli taxis that ply along that route in south Mumbai.

The 12 km-long Jacob Circle-Wadala phase is expected to improve ridership of the entire Monorail route once it enters south Mumbai but is unlikely to take any pressure off the congested suburban rail network.

However, rail officials agree that it will help commuters to switch public transport systems. “Historically, offices and commercial hubs are close to railway stations. People could take Monorail only if they want to go to a location close to those stations,” said a railway official.

The five suburban railway stations that link to the current Monorail network are Wadala, Mahalaxmi, Currey Road, Lower Parel and Chembur but railway authorities are unable to say if the Monorail will have any impact on them.

However, they do point to the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor which has lessened the traffic burden on roads apart from improving connectivity between the east and west.

“The Monorail will chiefly help people going to hospitals and homes falling on the route. It could affect the taxis, though, as they normally pick up people from railway stations,” said AV Shenoy, a transport expert. A majority of kaali-peeli taxis, as high as 75 per cent, ply in south Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is yet to receive a safety certificate from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) for resuming the Chembur-Wadala Monorail line which falls under the project’s Phase I.