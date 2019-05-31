Join the 'josh' with RED FM's World Cup Campaign

To keep the passion of the World Cup alive, the campaign will be rolled out in more than key markets across the country with 45 days of nonstop 'Josh'.

In the subcontinent, cricket is not just a sport – it's an emotion. And if it's the World Cup, it's not just an emotion, it's fervour. To capture the electrifying feeling of 'JOSH' for World Cup 2019, RED FM, has kick-started its World Cup Campaign 'Mera Josh Mahaan' in association with The Bharat Army, a group of a global supporter of Indian cricket which was formed in the year 1999.

To keep the passion of the World Cup alive, the campaign will be rolled out in more than key markets across the country with 45 days of nonstop 'Josh'.

World Cup is a time when fans make use of every opportunity to watch the matches — be it in the stadium, their televisions or on their phones. To enhance this experience RED FM has decided to give fans an opportunity to experience the tournament in England.

As a part of this campaign, RED FM will be running a slogan contest in which 12 winners across India will get an opportunity to cheer for the Indian team in England on an all-expense paid trip.

Speaking about the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, COO of RED FM said, "India is a nation where cricket is more like a religion. At RED FM, we always strive to create some very differentiated and engaging content for our listeners.

Cricket over the years has always united fans and radio has been a crucial part in bringing the fans together in cheering for Team India. We are thrilled to partner with The Bharat Army who has been passionately following the Indian Cricket Team around the world."

Additionally, RED FM will also be hosting activities on-air for their listeners. like Score Jockeys where fans will get an opportunity to be a part of an exclusive section on-air called 'Score Jockey's'. Lucky fans will get a chance to be the voice of RED FM and provide score updates in quirky and interesting ways.

They have also decided to bring in stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta who will do a series of World Cup-centric comedy capsules called 'Gupta Ji Ki Googli'. Apart from this, they will also do an on-air cricket trivia, 'Bunk For India' in which winners will get paid one day's salary by RED FM so that they can bunk their office and enjoy a full day cricket.