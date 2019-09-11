Jobless man kills sister-in-law, toddler in Navi Mumbai

The accused, identified as Suresh Chavan, was arrested on Monday night, the same day he committed the crime.

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man murdered his sister-in-law Jayshree and her two-year-old son in cold blood at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Suresh Chavan, was arrested on Monday night, the same day he committed the crime.

According to the police, the accused attempted to rape Jayshree and when she retaliated, he killed her and her son in an act of revenge against his brother.

According to police, Suresh and his brother Yogesh shared a strained relationship. A few months ago Yogesh kicked Suresh out of the house because of his joblessness. Later, the brothers reunited and stayed together at Ekdant society in Kamothe. On Monday night, Suresh came home and found Jayshree and Avinash alone in the house. He took an advantage of the situation and tried to rape his sister-in-law. When Jayshree retaliated, Suresh smothered her to death. He then smothered Avinash and sat beside the dead bodies till his brother returned home from office around 11:30 pm.

When Yogesh returned, he found it locked from inside. He knocked on the door, but when it went unanswered, he informed the police. After over an hour, police broke the door open, only to find Jayshree and her son dead, while Suresh sat silently beside them. Police rushed Jayshree and Avinash to the hospital, but the doctors declared them dead before arrival. Police immediately arrested Suresh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Police said, the personal enmity between brothers was the trigger for the gruesome killing. "It seems Suresh was frustrated after his brother taunted and kicked him out of the house for being jobless. We are investigating the case further and appropriate action will be initiated," said Devidas Sonawane, senior inspector of Kamothe police station.