Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar takes charge as new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai: Vivek Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation before his current appointment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

ANI Photo: Vivek Phansalkar (L)

Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar on Thursday took charge as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai. He succeeded Sanjay Pandey, who has retired from the police service today.

The 1989-batch IPS officer's appointment to the top post was announced by the Maharashtra home department on Wednesday.

Phansalkar took charge of his assignment at the police commissioner's office situated at Crawford Market in South Mumbai around 4.45 pm.

He was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation before his current appointment.

Phansalkar has served the Maharashtra Police in various key capacities, including as Thane police commissioner and state ATS chief.

