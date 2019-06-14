International queer film fest Kashish kick-starts in Mumbai

The 10th Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday evening. South Asia's biggest LGBTQ film festival started with a twist. Hitherto the official red carpet was restricted to celebrities and well-known personalities, but this year in an effort to be inclusive and given the fact that the LGBTQ community has been setting fashion trends.

The event this year is being held from June 12 to 16 two of Mumbai's iconic theatres —Liberty Carnival Cinemas and Metro Inox. The opening night ceremony saw actors, filmmakers, industrialists, activists and the LGBTQ community walk the red carpet.

About the community walking the red carpet, Sridhar Rangayan, festival director, said, "This year's opening was super special because, for the first time, we had a red carpet, where so many people who were dressed to their best, displaying different shades of gender identity and sexual orientation. This was the beginning of something new at Kashish." He further added."June is Pride Month around the world, and that's why Kashish this year is being held in June, to celebrate its 10th anniversary along with the world. Celebrations are also due as this is the first mainstream LGBTQ film festival in India after reading down of Section 377. The response to the 10 edition has been overwhelming not only by filmmakers and corporates but also a large number of delegates registering to attend the festival from the LGBTQ community as well as mainstream film aficionados. We are truly 'Over The Rainbow'."

Total of 50 Indian and International LGBTQ films will compete for awards at the film festival. The festival will hand out cash prizes of Rs 3.95 lakhs in 10 film categories and for the best poster design. There are three festival juries this year. The Narrative Film jury comprises actors Kitu Gidwani, Sheeba Chaddha and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. Filmmakers Ranjan Das, Pankaj Rishi Kumar and Paromita Vohra are part of the Documentary Jury and Professor Ivan John, screenwriter Jyoti Kapoor and filmmaker Somnath Sen are part of the Student Jury. The additional jury member is Nargis Wadia of Wadia Movietone.

Kashish 2019 festival theme 'Over The Rainbow' commemorates the reading down of Sec 377 and decriminalisation of same-sex relationships in India. It also defines the challenges in store for the LGBTQ community's journey towards empowerment and social acceptance.

Bringing together films from all over the world as well as panel discussions and performances, the festival will showcase the shared struggles and victories, and offer a window to existing and future possibilities.