MUMBAI

India's BIG statement on cross-border terrorism: 'Pakistan infuriated with...'

The MEA's remarks come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the failure of peace talks held in Turkey this week. The two countries have seen an escalation in border tensions, with both sides trading accusations and engaging in skirmishes.

ANI

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

India's BIG statement on cross-border terrorism: 'Pakistan infuriated with...'
India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for border tensions with Afghanistan, calling it "unacceptable" and reprimanding Pakistan for practising cross-border terrorism with impunity. In a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan is "infuriated" with Afghanistan for exercising sovereignty over its own territories.

"I reiterate what I had said in my last briefing," Jaiswal told reporters, "Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan."

The MEA's remarks come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the failure of peace talks held in Turkey this week. The two countries have seen an escalation in border tensions, with both sides trading accusations and engaging in skirmishes. 

According to Dawn, hostilities began on the night of October 11, after the Taliban government in Kabul accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, an allegation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied. On Wednesday, the tensions deepened after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a severe warning to the Taliban regime, threatening possible military strikes inside Afghan territory.


The failed peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan were mediated by Turkey and Qatar, with the aim of curbing cross-border terrorism and reducing military confrontations. The negotiations, held in Istanbul, lasted four days but ended without any agreement or roadmap for de-escalation. Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the discussions "failed to bring about any workable solution."

The talks were part of ongoing international efforts to de-escalate border violence after several deadly clashes earlier this month. Pakistan accuses the Taliban of sheltering militants, who have carried out several attacks on Pakistani forces and civilians. The Taliban, however, denies these claims and accuses Pakistan of violating Afghan sovereignty through cross-border strikes. India has maintained its support for an independent and sovereign Afghanistan and has repeatedly criticised cross-border terrorism in the region.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
