Illegal school buses on radar, Mumbai traffic cops to take legal action

In a bid to make transport for school kids safe and secure, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided to take legal action against illegal school buses and vans that operate by compromising on safety norms.

As a security initiative, the traffic police, while keeping the school management, transportation committee, and parents in loop, will impound illegal buses and vans if they fail to adhere to warnings.

According to the traffic police, school buses that do not follow safety norms eventually put lives of children at stake. In order to bring down the number of accidents and to avoid the slightest chance of negligence, the move has been initiated. As per sources in the police, schools, both in the city and suburbs, have many kind of vehicles ferrying children. Out of these vehicles, the traffic department noticed some vehicles that do not have valid permits, licenses and documents also ply on the road with school kids onboard. These vehicles also don't comply to the guidelines of the Common Standard Agreement due to which it becomes imperative to stop such illegal vehicles from plying as far, a source said.

As per the guidelines issued by the traffic department, all 34 traffic divisions across the city have been instructed to get in touch with the RTO and take stringent action against defaulters flouting safety norms.

"Officers from each traffic division will prepare a list and visit every school that falls under their jurisdiction. They will make a list of the illegal vehicles being operated by the school authorities. On finding any such vehicle, the officers shall inform the school management who along with the transport committee will take necessary steps to stop it from plying. The officers will also follow up the cases to see if their warnings are being followed and if still rules are being flouted, then the school management and vehicle owners shall be penalised," a senior traffic police officer said.

The guidelines also highlight that buses shall be impounded only after children have been dropped off at their respective schools and once the vehicle is in police custody, the school management and parents have been advised to look for other alternatives to take children back home. Also, the traffic cops have been instructed to halt only vacant buses that do not have a single student onboard. Illegal vehicles ferrying children shall be issued an E-Challan.

"We have instructed officers to not take action against vehicles during exam time and we expect things to fall in line once all the schools reopen after summer vacation. In the city and its suburbs, we have conducted a few meetings with the school management and parents and they have welcomed the initiative," the officer added.

Signs Of Danger

Traffic cops to keep school, parents in loop

June 27, 2017 : A private van ferrying six students overturns at the East-West flyover in Kandivali, when it was on its way to drop students at the Children’s Academy School. All the students escaped with minor injuries.

: A private van ferrying six students overturns at the East-West flyover in Kandivali, when it was on its way to drop students at the Children’s Academy School. All the students escaped with minor injuries. July 30, 2012 : 18 people, including 10 students and 4 teachers injured when a speeding BEST bus rams into a school bus at Nahur Link Road, Mulund (East)

: 18 people, including 10 students and 4 teachers injured when a speeding BEST bus rams into a school bus at Nahur Link Road, Mulund (East) August 20, 2009 : A school bus ferrying children to CKT High School in Panvel catches fire following a short-circuit. 22 injured

: A school bus ferrying children to CKT High School in Panvel catches fire following a short-circuit. 22 injured June 25, 2007: A private school bus carrying students of Anjuman Islam, Juhu, overturns at Versova injuring at least a dozen kids. The victims escape with minor injuries

Compiled by DNA – Research N Archives