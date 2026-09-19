IIT Bombay student death: What really happened after the ChatGPT exam incident?

An IIT Bombay student died by suicide after being found using ChatGPT during an exam, sparking protests on campus. Know the whole matter.

A second-year BTech student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday, hours after he was found using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during an examination. The incident triggered a protest by a section of students on the Powai campus, demanding accountability and transparency from the administration. On Saturday, IIT Bombay issued a clarification on the incident and claimed that no 'disciplinary action was initiated against the student'.

IIT Bombay explains what happened during exam

In the statement released by IIT Bombay, dated September 18, 2026, the institute said the student was found using a mobile phone during an examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

''A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide. Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career,'' the statement read.

''The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room. IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities,'' it added.

Mumbai | IIT Bombay: A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide. Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on… https://t.co/npWPmxhppn pic.twitter.com/f6aFnVsRzh September 19, 2026

Students protest on IIT Bombay campus

Several students held a late-night protest at the campus after the student's death, with demonstrators raising concerns over accountability and transparency. Police had deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were underway between students and the institute's administration.