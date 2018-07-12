Headlines

IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Ishan Kishan's Test debut with a hilarious meme

This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

After Uorfi Javed, Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi buys this powerful SUV, not Mahindra Thar, Toyota Land Cruiser

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

IIT alumni launch online petition to abolish Section 377

The reason behind this online petition is to voice and amplify the willingness of the society to overthrew section 377.

Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:35 AM IST

While the petitions pertaining to section 377 are being heard in the Supreme Court, an online petition by IIT Alumni has been started on this matter. The reason behind this online petition is to voice and amplify the willingness of the society to overthrew section 377.

The petition talks of basic issues faced by people from the LGBT community because of section 377. The petition is by Team Pravritti which claims that it is on behalf of Indian citizens and Indian LGBTQ community. The petition mentions, "To recapitulate why this struggle is important, our lives to this day bear the impact of 377, infringing on our fundamental rights as Indian citizens. Section 377, by deeming what is natural, reckons the existence of LGBTQ Indian citizens as unnatural and hence subject to criminal prosecution. This forces us to live in perpetual fear and shame rather than a life of dignity."

The petition also focuses on how, because of section 377, there is a lack of access to information on various sexual identities during the formative years and the culture of taboo and shame built around discussions of LGBT identities, in large part. This has deprived the LGBT community and their families of timely knowledge resulting in a lack of awareness, questioning their own self-worth and rejection of their innate identity by themselves and those around them.

Dr Aditya Joshi the one who started the online petition said, "This online petition is by Pravritti, a pan-IIT LGBTQ group. It is in conjunction with the legal petition in SC. The petition is being heard in conjunction with others related to 377. A petition by engineering graduates across IITs is the sign of a collective stand against bullying on academic campuses, and of the brain drain that an LGBTQ unfriendly law can cause. I am a member of Pravritti and mentioned in the petition."

One of the important points in the petition says, "Unlike heterosexual persons, we cannot freely seek love and companionship, denying us an essential and immutable aspect of our right to life."

