Maharashtra: House caves in as landslide hits Mumbai's Ghatkopar area

A landslide was reported near Chiplun, in the Ratnagiri district, about 300 kilometers from the state capital, as torrential rain lashed Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra. Following the rain, a tree fell on a house in Ghatkopar's suburbs, causing a wall to collapse.

The fire department claimed that no casualties had been reported as fire engines arrived on the scene for rescue work. Social media images revealed the wrecked residence as residents tried to recover household appliances.

Mumbai: A house was badly damaged where a landslide was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar amidst the heavy rains, today. pic.twitter.com/jtAXYWffVP — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Over the next 24 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the weather office has predicted that there may be very heavy showers in remote areas.

According to civic officials quoted by news agency PTI, Mumbai saw an average rainfall of 95.81 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs saw rainfall of 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm, respectively.

The weather department, on Monday, had issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the next five days.

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has informed that there is a possibility of high time of 4.01 metres in Mumbai around 4:10 pm today.

In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready, said the CM's office (CMO) on Tuesday.