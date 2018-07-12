HOLEY RIDE: Rains shoot Mumbai's highway to tatters

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

"You are too popular...": When US President Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph!

Google Doodle celebrates 112th birthday of Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie, know all about her

Seven Teaser: BTS Member Jungkook And Han So-hee Fight On A Date In Music Video

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

HOLEY RIDE: Rains shoot Mumbai's highway to tatters

Craters begin sprouting on arterial roads, flyovers after heavy showers, endangering bike riders

article-main
Latest News

Virat A Singh

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brace for a long, bumpy and dangerous ride on the 26-kilometer Western Express Highway that is now dotted with craters more than ever.

The potholes that have begun appearing after the heavy spell of rains have not only begun causing traffic snarls at several stretches, but have also become a potential threat for two-wheelers.

On Wednesday, this correspondent took a ride from Dahisar to Bandra only to find out that while huge craters have already appeared on both north and southbound lanes, at several other stretches, potholes are beginning to sprout, which means that the highway would soon go from being bad to worse.

Currently, the worst potholes are along the Sai Dham flyover, Malad flyover, the stretch along Pushpa Park, Jogeshwari flyover towards Andheri end, the junction of the highway and Andheri-Kurla road, Airport flyover, Vakola flyover and Kala Nagar junction.

"It's appalling that potholes on the entire highway have been accepted as a yearly feature. It is as if the government has made it clear that nothing can be done about it irrespective of the risk they pose for bikers or the long jams they cause," said Kimaya Shah, a resident of Kandivali who rides a scooter daily to Oberoi Mall where she works.

The stretch between Dahisar and Andheri is the lookout of the MMRDA while that between Andheri and Bandra is with the PWD. But all the flyovers (except Kalanagar and Kherwadi, which are with PWD, and Malad flyover, which is with MMRDA) on the highway are with MSRDC and are maintained by MEPL that has the contract to collect tolls at city's five entry points.

"Our top priority is relief for motorists, so we are putting paver-blocks on potholes for now. We will layer the affected stretch with tar once we get a dry spell," said MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar.

A PWD official said that they are continuously monitoring the potholes.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi-NCR news: Man’s body found dumped in Shastri Park, probe underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE