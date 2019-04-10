Hold your pee! Finding loos for women in Mumbai still an uphill task

Despite Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) assurance to build more toilet seats for women in public loos, the disparity between toilets for both the sexes has gone up ast year. According to a Praja Foundation report, this disparity stands at 66 per cent in the city. The study shows that the island city which spreads from Colaba to Wadala where there's a huge floating population, has the maximum disparity.

The civic body claims that under Swachh Bharat Mission it has been building more and more public toilets as every home cannot be provided with sewerage pipeline. However, this effort has not bridged the gap between the number of toilet seats for men and women. On the contrary, the proportion of men's toilet seats has slightly increased over the year. Last year, the disparity was 64 per cent. This year, it has gone up to 66 per cent. There are 9646 toilet seats for men in public toilets across the city, whereas for women, the number is just 3237. In other words, every 100 toilet seats would have 73 for men and 25 for women. The remaining 2 are for disabled persons. Although seats for the disabled have increased over the years, they are still not sufficient.

"South Mumbai witnesses the highest number of floating population and therefore needs more public toilets. But the wards A,B,C,D,E and G South (from Colaba to Wadala) have the highest disparity in public toilets. The eastern and western suburbs like Andheri, Borivli, Dahisar, Ghatkopar and Chembur have lower disparity," said Rahul Kulkarni from Praja Foundation.

"On one hand we are talking about women empowerment but on the other the local body is not providing basic facility like toilets for them," said Milind Mhaske, project director at Praja Foundation.