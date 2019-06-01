Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

HoD said this happens in colleges, say Dr Payal Tadvi's kin

Payal started her post-graduation at Nair Hospital on May 1 last year.

Latest News

Anagha Sawant

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

Persistent harassment is what forced Dr Payal Tadvi to commit suicide, alleged advocate Nitin Satpute, who is representing her mother, Abeda Tadvi and husband Dr Salman Tadvi. The claim comes amid Abeda claiming that the Head of Department for Gynaecology ignored Dr Tadvi's and her complaints about harassment.

"I am happy that all three accused have been arrested by the police," said Abeda as she came out of Agripada police station after giving her statement to the police on May 29.

Abeda, a government employee in Jalgaon district, had been a pillar of support for her daughter as she ran from pillar to post, informing authorities at BYL Nair Hospital about the harassment her daughter was facing.

Also ReadThe stranglehold of caste

Around 10 days before Dr Tadvi's alleged suicide, her mother had submitted a letter complaining about the harassment being faced by her daughter, to the authorities. The complaint was later withdrawn by Dr Tadvi's husband, Dr Salman as he felt that a complaint might result in further harassment by Dr Tadvi's seniors.

"I went to meet the warden of her hostel, Manisha Ratnaparkhe, and spoke to her about the problem. Later, I met the Head of Department (HoD) of Gynaecology, Dr Yi Ching Ling, to complain about the harassment. The HoD told me to make my daughter understand that she should focus on her studies and career and that such incidents do happen in the college," added Abeda.

Also ReadInformal to formal, institutes try various means to tackle casteism

Payal started her post-graduation at Nair Hospital on May 1 last year. "In December 2018, she called me saying her senior doctors have been taunting and harassing her over the reserved quota she belongs to," said her mother.

According to Satpute, Dr Tadvi suffered mental torture during the past year. He said, "She was taunted, harassed and was humiliated publicly on social media. The accused would threaten to ruin her work, tear off her papers, and file wrong reports, in effect ruining her career. She was also not allowed to roam within the campus. They themselves suggested in a chat that she could commit murder."

Also ReadFixing social mindset, dialogue ways to correct discrimination: Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar

Dr Tadvi's complaint to the HoD Dr Yi Ching Ling was ignored. "We feel the HOD is equally responsible. We also believe that she did not commit suicide. We found bruise marks on her body and feel that she was murdered and then hanged."

Mahesh Bhartiya, head of Samyak Vidhyarthi Andolan, said, "This issue of discrimination against students belonging to the lower caste and communities has been present all around the country for a long time. Dr Tadvi's case is one among many which have come forward. Over the years, we have received multiple complaints from students about

