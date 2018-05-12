Himanshu Roy Death - The super cop's glorious past: Key cases and arrests

Negating the doubts of all his critics, Roy cracked some of the most challenging cases while he headed the detective unit of the city.

Himanshu Roy, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai's Crime Branch in 2010. When he held the reins, many within the police department were doubtful if he would be able to live up to his predecessors, said Rakesh Maria, who was an ace investigator.



Negating the doubts of all his critics, Roy cracked some of the most challenging cases while he headed the detective unit of the city.

Under Roy's leadership, the city crime branch arrested politician Mohammad Ali in September 2010 for his alleged role in the murder of Sayyed Chand Madar, a well-known oil mafia.

In June 2011, Roy was faced with the challenge of booking the shooters of journalist J Dey. His team managed to get hold of the shooters and conspirators in the case.

A year later, his team also cracked Delhi businessman Arunkumar Tikku's murder case. During the investigation, the crime branch had arrested Vijay Palande along with his aides — Dhananjay Shinde and Manoj Gajkosh. The 62-year-old businessman was allegedly in a first-floor flat at Samarth Aangan Society in Oshiwara when he was killed.

In the same year, the mystery behind the death of Bollywood actress Laila Khan was also solved by a team led by Roy. Khan and five of her relatives were killed at their Igatpuri Bungalow in 2011. Parvez Tak, who claimed to be Laila's father, was arrested in the case.

Roy also handled the murder case of Mumbai-based lawyer, Pallavi Purkayastha, who was found dead in her flat in August 2012.

In 2013, the Mumbai Crime Branch also blew the lid of the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal. Under the leadership of Roy, the crime branch arrested Gurunath Meiyappan, the son-in-law of Chennai Super King owner N Srinivasan. Police had also arrested actor Vindu Dara Singh for his alleged links with the bookies involved in the case.

Shakti Mills Case

Roy also worked on the Shakti Mills photojournalist gangrape case in 2013. His team apprehended all the accused in the case and the probe proved all of them guilty.