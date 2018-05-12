Himanshu Roy Death - The super cop's glorious past: Key cases and arrests

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Himanshu Roy Death - The super cop's glorious past: Key cases and arrests

Negating the doubts of all his critics, Roy cracked some of the most challenging cases while he headed the detective unit of the city.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 12, 2018, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Himanshu Roy, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai's Crime Branch in 2010. When he held the reins, many within the police department were doubtful if he would be able to live up to his predecessors, said Rakesh Maria, who was an ace investigator.

Negating the doubts of all his critics, Roy cracked some of the most challenging cases while he headed the detective unit of the city.

Under Roy's leadership, the city crime branch arrested politician Mohammad Ali in September 2010 for his alleged role in the murder of Sayyed Chand Madar, a well-known oil mafia.

In June 2011, Roy was faced with the challenge of booking the shooters of journalist J Dey. His team managed to get hold of the shooters and conspirators in the case.

A year later, his team also cracked Delhi businessman Arunkumar Tikku's murder case. During the investigation, the crime branch had arrested Vijay Palande along with his aides — Dhananjay Shinde and Manoj Gajkosh. The 62-year-old businessman was allegedly in a first-floor flat at Samarth Aangan Society in Oshiwara when he was killed.

In the same year, the mystery behind the death of Bollywood actress Laila Khan was also solved by a team led by Roy. Khan and five of her relatives were killed at their Igatpuri Bungalow in 2011. Parvez Tak, who claimed to be Laila's father, was arrested in the case.

Roy also handled the murder case of Mumbai-based lawyer, Pallavi Purkayastha, who was found dead in her flat in August 2012.

In 2013, the Mumbai Crime Branch also blew the lid of the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal. Under the leadership of Roy, the crime branch arrested Gurunath Meiyappan, the son-in-law of Chennai Super King owner N Srinivasan. Police had also arrested actor Vindu Dara Singh for his alleged links with the bookies involved in the case.

Shakti Mills Case

Roy also worked on the Shakti Mills photojournalist gangrape case in 2013. His team apprehended all the accused in the case and the probe proved all of them guilty.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cuteness alert: Little girl grooves to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa', viral video steals hearts

Hero Karizma launching in 2023 avatar on August 29, images revealed

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

Meet MBA graduate who left his job after his father's death to build millet firm; now earns Rs 2 crore

Meet Abish Mathew: Comedy icon's journey from YouTube stardom, Bollywood debut to laughter-laden ventures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE