High Court disposes of PIL against MNS rallies before Lok Sabha polls

Headlines

Apple iPhone users may get around Rs 5400 from company, lawsuit of Rs 4169 crore nearing end

Bengaluru auto driver displays passenger QR code on smartwatch for fare payment, internet is impressed

'Lappu sa Sachin, Jhingur sa ladka': Seema Haider files defamation case against neighbour for insulting Sachin Meena

'We sat down and spoke about...': Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Akash Ambani led firm creates unique ‘world record’, benefits from Rs 88,078 crore acquisition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone users may get around Rs 5400 from company, lawsuit of Rs 4169 crore nearing end

Bengaluru auto driver displays passenger QR code on smartwatch for fare payment, internet is impressed

'Lappu sa Sachin, Jhingur sa ladka': Seema Haider files defamation case against neighbour for insulting Sachin Meena

Asia Cup 2023: Top moments from last 10 years

Motivational quotes by Shah Rukh Khan

10 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film mints Rs 55 crore, best Independence Day haul ever in Indian cinema

'Back off': Shilpa Shetty gives befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for wearing shoes during flag hoisting

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

High Court disposes of PIL against MNS rallies before Lok Sabha polls

The petition had sought that the court directs the election watchdogs to call for expenses incurred by political parties such as the MNS, who had not contested a single seat, but held rallies and campaigned.

article-main
Latest News

Bhavna Uchil

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharti Dangre while disposing of a PIL to bar political parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from holding rallies because they had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said that the court cannot stop anyone from holding rallies.

The court held that anyone can hold a rally if they wanted to educate the public. The petition had been filed in April this year by a Sangli-based agriculturist Sandip Gidde making the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commission and the MNS among the respondents. Gidde claimed that he was not affiliated with any political party.

The petition had sought that the court directs the election watchdogs to call for expenses incurred by political parties such as the MNS, who had not contested a single seat, but held rallies and campaigned.

The petition had also sought that these agencies be directed by the court not to grant permission for holding rallies to such parties who are not contesting candidates in the then-upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2019 as well as all future assembly and general elections. It had sought that if permissions have already been granted, then they be revoked.

It had further stated that MNS was actively campaigning against the BJP, but its campaign expenditure is going unaccounted for, as it was not contesting elections and hence was not subject to the Model Code of Conduct.

Give Details To EC

  • The petition had sought that the court directs election watchdogs to call for expenses incurred by political parties who had not contested a single seat, but held rallies

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

'Though Rahul was the captain...': When Sachin Tendulkar made BCCI notice MS Dhoni's genius

Independence Day 2023: Why do people fly kites on August 15?

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

How a chartered accountant became billionaire investor with net worth of Rs 40000 crore? Story of India's Warren Buffett

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE