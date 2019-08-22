High Court disposes of PIL against MNS rallies before Lok Sabha polls

The petition had sought that the court directs the election watchdogs to call for expenses incurred by political parties such as the MNS, who had not contested a single seat, but held rallies and campaigned.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharti Dangre while disposing of a PIL to bar political parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from holding rallies because they had not contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said that the court cannot stop anyone from holding rallies.



The court held that anyone can hold a rally if they wanted to educate the public. The petition had been filed in April this year by a Sangli-based agriculturist Sandip Gidde making the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commission and the MNS among the respondents. Gidde claimed that he was not affiliated with any political party.



The petition had also sought that these agencies be directed by the court not to grant permission for holding rallies to such parties who are not contesting candidates in the then-upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2019 as well as all future assembly and general elections. It had sought that if permissions have already been granted, then they be revoked.



It had further stated that MNS was actively campaigning against the BJP, but its campaign expenditure is going unaccounted for, as it was not contesting elections and hence was not subject to the Model Code of Conduct.

Give Details To EC