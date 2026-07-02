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Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several Mumbai areas; IMD issues red alert for next 3 hours

Heavy rainfall submerged roads and railway tracks in several parts of Mumbai on Thursday, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert and warn of more intense showers.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 09:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several Mumbai areas; IMD issues red alert for next 3 hours
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Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Thursday morning, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and disrupting road and rail traffic. Areas including Andheri, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the movement of vehicles and daily commuters.

Visuals from different parts of the city showed roads submerged under water, while railway tracks near Dadar station were also inundated following the downpour.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next few hours.

The weather department advised residents to avoid low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas and stay away from weak structures, trees and electric poles. It also urged people to keep track of the latest weather updates as heavy rainfall continues.

Eastern Suburbs Receive Highest Rainfall

According to IMD Mumbai, the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall between 8 am on July 1 and 7 am on July 2.

Some of the highest rainfall figures recorded were:

  • Mithagar Municipal School, Mulund: 230.8 mm
  • Mankhurd Fire Station: 228.6 mm
  • S Ward Office: 227 mm

In Mumbai city, the highest rainfall was recorded at:

  • F South Ward Office: 223.8 mm
  • G South Ward Office: 208.2 mm
  • B Nadkarni Park Municipal School, Wadala: 206.2 mm
  • Heavy Rain In Western Suburbs Too

Several locations in the western suburbs also recorded over 200 mm of rainfall.

These included:

  • SWM Santacruz Workshop: 223.4 mm
  • Nariyal Wadi School, Santacruz: 222.2 mm
  • Andheri Fire Station: 213.2 mm
  • K East Ward Office: 200.8 mm
  • K West Ward Office: 200.6 mm
  • More Rain Likely Over Western India

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon is expected to advance further and cover additional regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast. He also warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat over the next four to five days, prompting the issuance of a red alert for these areas.

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha and parts of central India in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)

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