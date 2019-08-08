Hawkers in Mumbai get more time to submit domicile documents

Sigh Of Releif: So far, only 16,000 hawkers were found eligible as per the papers received

The hawkers' issue is not going to end soon as a decision on eligible hawkers in the city will take a little more time. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Council has given additional time to hawkers to submit documents to support their eligibility. Now, hawkers can submit documents till August 25.

So far, only 16,000 hawkers were found eligible as per the documents received from them. Hawkers' union alleged that many hawkers failed to manage mandatory domicile certificate in short notice. The civic chief gave an additional time after they presented their side.

“Now, hawkers who were found lack of documents can submit again till August 25. The scrutiny of documents will begin after the last date of documents receiving,” said a senior official from the Market department of BMC.

Nikhil Desai, who is also Coordinator of NGO Agni in Matunga and member of Zone II TVC said that this will only delay the process. “The hawking pitches have been decided and it can be allotted if eligible hawkers are decided,” said Desai.

New Lifeline The Brihanmumbai Municipal Council has given additional time to hawkers to submit documents to support their eligibility. Now, hawkers can submit documents till August 25. Hawkers’ union alleged that many failed to manage mandatory domicile certificate in short notice

The civic administration had sent out a letter to around 89,797 hawkers in the city to, after receiving applications, submit documents in a stipulated time. However, many of them were not having a domicile certificate. “I received a hawking business from my father around 50 years ago. There was no demand of domicile certificate when the administration allowed to carry out business to my father,” said Raju Shinde, a hawker near Ghatkopar station. He added that he lives in a rented home and he does not have an electricity bill in his name. “I am facing difficulties in getting domicile certificate and brokers are demanding between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 for the certificate,” said Shinde.

Desai fears that the whole process could face another hurdle if hawkers' union come up with the demand for a fresh survey of hawkers in the city. “As per the high court order, every five years, a fresh survey should be carried out to know the number of additional hawkers in the city. The last survey was conducted in 2014 and it is due in 2019,” said Desai.