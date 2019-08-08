Hawkers in Mumbai get more time to submit domicile documents

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Hawkers in Mumbai get more time to submit domicile documents

Sigh Of Releif: So far, only 16,000 hawkers were found eligible as per the papers received

article-main
Latest News

Amit Srivastava

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The hawkers' issue is not going to end soon as a decision on eligible hawkers in the city will take a little more time. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Council has given additional time to hawkers to submit documents to support their eligibility. Now, hawkers can submit documents till August 25.

So far, only 16,000 hawkers were found eligible as per the documents received from them. Hawkers' union alleged that many hawkers failed to manage mandatory domicile certificate in short notice. The civic chief gave an additional time after they presented their side.

“Now, hawkers who were found lack of documents can submit again till August 25. The scrutiny of documents will begin after the last date of documents receiving,” said a senior official from the Market department of BMC.

Nikhil Desai, who is also Coordinator of NGO Agni in Matunga and member of Zone II TVC said that this will only delay the process. “The hawking pitches have been decided and it can be allotted if eligible hawkers are decided,” said Desai.

New Lifeline
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Council has given additional time to hawkers to submit documents to support their eligibility. Now, hawkers can submit documents till August 25. 
Hawkers’ union alleged that many failed to manage mandatory domicile certificate in short notice 

The civic administration had sent out a letter to around 89,797 hawkers in the city to, after receiving applications, submit documents in a stipulated time. However, many of them were not having a domicile certificate. “I received a hawking business from my father around 50 years ago. There was no demand of domicile certificate when the administration allowed to carry out business to my father,” said Raju Shinde, a hawker near Ghatkopar station. He added that he lives in a rented home and he does not have an electricity bill in his name. “I am facing difficulties in getting domicile certificate and brokers are demanding between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 for the certificate,” said Shinde.

Desai fears that the whole process could face another hurdle if hawkers' union come up with the demand for a fresh survey of hawkers in the city. “As per the high court order, every five years, a fresh survey should be carried out to know the number of additional hawkers in the city. The last survey was conducted in 2014 and it is due in 2019,” said Desai.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states including, UP, Bihar today; full list here

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

Ratan Tata to be honoured with first of its kind award, here’s why

Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE