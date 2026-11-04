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Haunted by dreams of murdered friend, man walks into Thane Police station and confesses

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Haunted by dreams of murdered friend, man walks into Thane Police station and confesses

A 24-year-old man allegedly walked into the Thane Crime Branch office and confessed to murdering his friend in Dombivli, nearly 20 days after the crime. Police have arrested him and his landlord for allegedly disposing of the body.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 09:24 AM IST

Haunted by dreams of murdered friend, man walks into Thane Police station and confesses
The murder took place in the Mothagaon area of Dombivli West. (ANI Photo)
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A 24-year-old man allegedly approached the Thane Crime Branch nearly 20 days after killing his friend and confessed to the crime, telling investigators that recurring dreams of the victim had been troubling him.

The murder took place in the Mothagaon area of Dombivli West. The Vishnunagar police have arrested the accused, identified as Prabhu Karkade, and his landlord, Sandesh Mhatre, for their alleged roles in the murder and disposal of the body.

Drinking session reportedly ended in murder

According to the police, Karkade and the victim, Pallav alias Vishal Kadam, 43, were drinking together at a house in Mothagaon when a disagreement broke out. The argument reportedly became heated, following which Karkade allegedly lost his temper and killed Kadam.

Landlord allegedly helped hide the body

After the murder, Karkade reportedly told his landlord, Mhatre, about what had happened. Instead of alerting the police, Mhatre allegedly advised him to dispose of the body. Police said Mhatre told Karkade that his life would be ruined, especially since he was yet to get married. The two allegedly decided to hide the crime.

They placed Kadam's body inside a sack, took it to an isolated location near a creek and dumped it there in an attempt to avoid detection.

Recurring dreams reportedly led to confession

Despite the alleged attempt to cover up the murder, Karkade reportedly struggled with the incident for nearly 20 days. He claimed that Kadam kept appearing in his dreams and that he was unable to sleep. Unable to deal with the distress, he eventually went to the Thane Crime Branch office and confessed to killing his friend.

The Crime Branch took him into custody before handing him over to the Vishnunagar police for further investigation.

Police arrest both accused

Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopde confirmed that Karkade and Mhatre have been arrested.Investigators are now examining the circumstances of the murder, how the body was disposed of and the alleged role played by each accused.

 

 

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