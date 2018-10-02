Guests 'hiss' terical at Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation annual day event as snake spotted near gate

The uninvited guest at Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's 35th annual day celebration on Monday sent everyone into a tizzy. A snake was found in the premises of the KDMC building in Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan West.

The non-venomous water snake was spotted by the dignitaries who had gathered for the celebration and was rescued by the KDMC fire brigade staff. Animal right activists said it could be the October heat that brought the reptile out of its habitat.

It was around 10 am, when KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodke, Kalyan Mayor Vineeta Rane, and the corporators and KDMC staff had gathered in the premises for the annual day function, when the reptile was spotted.

"One of the KDMC staffers notice the snake coiled up near a cars tyre parked near the gate," says Dilip Gund, Chief Fire Officer, KDMC.

Fire brigade officials quickly sprung into action and caught the snake and kept it inside a garbage bin. "The flag hoisting programme was about to begin in five minutes, so we kept it aside for the time being. It was a small water snake, about 2 ft in length," he said.

As soon as the event was over, the fire officials put the snake inside a bag and left it in the wilderness on the outskirts of the city.

According to Pawan Sharma, founder and president, RAWW (Resquink in association for wildlife welfare) NGO, this is an October heat phenomenon.

"October heat makes snakes move out from their hiding. They adapt easily to city life and can be found in drains and other defunct structures," said Sharma. "People need not panic. They should call the forest department on their toll free number 1926 to seek assistance," he added. He also said that snakes are more commonly found near garbage bins since they prey on mouse, birds, and other small creatures.

