Green saviours back BMC's zoo proposal inside Aarey Colony

Environmentalists who have been fighting to save Aarey Milk Colony from land sharks came out in support of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal to develop a zoo within the colony. They also want the colony to be declared as a biological reserve.

Civic officials said that after taking over as the Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi had a meeting with the zoo as well as other BMC officials and had asked for the zoo extension plan to be revived.

Stalin D, director of Vanashakti said that ideally Aarey Milk Colony should be declared as a biological reserve which houses a zoo — something similar to Sajjangarh Biological Park and Zoo in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“We need to work with BMC and forest department and understand how best we can preserve the 200-acre land naturally. If by declaring it a biological reserve, we can save a huge chunk of land from encroachments and land sharks. And if it helps make Aarey a tourist destination, then I think there is no harm in it,” said Stalin. Currently, besides SGNP, Byculla Zoo and Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP), the city does not have any other nature-based tourism.

Stalin suggested that animals involved in cases of human-animal conflict that have to be removed from the wild can also be rehabilitated in bigger enclosures.

Anand Pendharkar Founder of NGO Sprouts and Member of International Zoo Educators Association said that there is no harm in having a zoo. “I feel that the focus should also be on the introduction of conservation-based education,” he said.

He added that the zoo could have dedicated breeding centres for vultures. However, not everyone seems to be on the same side.

“Aarey is a forest and should remain as a forest. We want it to be made a part of SGNP, that’s what we are fighting so long,” said an activist associated with Save Aarey movement adding that zoo was not a place for conservation.

Forest Saviours

Activists want to work with BMC and Forest department to preserve the 200-acre forest land inside Aarey Colony in a natural way