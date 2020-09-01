Govt invites tenders for 7 new Bullet train projects in India

The government of India has invited tenders for new Bullet train projects in the country. The Railways Ministry on Tuesday directed the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for preparing detailed project reports for seven high-speed rail corridors.

These HSR include 886-km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, which will connect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. Delhi would be connected to Mumbai via High-Speed Railway or Bullet Train.

Other HSR corridors identified by the Railway Ministry include Delhi to Varanashi (865 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km), and Varanasi to Howrah (760 km).

Tenders for preparation of Detailed Project Report have been floated for the 886-km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor.