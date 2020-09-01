Govt invites tenders for 7 new Bullet train projects in India
Tenders for preparation of Detailed Project Report have been floated for the 886-km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor.
Written By
Edited By
Ravi Dubey
Reported by
Sameer Dixit
Source
DNA webdesk
The government of India has invited tenders for new Bullet train projects in the country. The Railways Ministry on Tuesday directed the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for preparing detailed project reports for seven high-speed rail corridors.
These HSR include 886-km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, which will connect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. Delhi would be connected to Mumbai via High-Speed Railway or Bullet Train.
Other HSR corridors identified by the Railway Ministry include Delhi to Varanashi (865 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km), and Varanasi to Howrah (760 km).
Tenders for preparation of Detailed Project Report have been floated for the 886-km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor.