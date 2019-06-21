Ginger prices in Mumbai touch sky ahead of monsoon

Monsoon is around the corner and people love to drink ginger tea in this season. But prices of ginger have restricted them to limit their consumption of tea.

Ginger prices in the city's wholesale and retail market have gone up 20-30% in one month. Best quality ginger is being sold in Dadar market at Rs 240 per kg. One month back it was sold at Rs 200 per kg. "C" Grade Ginger which is commonly used by tea vendors and hotels, is currently being sold at a price of Rs 160 per kg. One month back it was sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, prices in the wholesale market have also gone up. Ginger is being sold in the wholesale market at Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg depending on its quality. One month back wholesale prices were Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg.

Retail Traders have attributed the hike to seasonal changes and the increase in wholesale rates. The seasonal change also contributes to the price hike and the quality of ginger in the market. And it is expected that there will be a drop in the price and good quality of ginger will be available in the market after the monsoon, the new slot of fresh ginger comes in the market, opine some of the vegetable vendors in the city.

Household budgets have gone haywire, especially for the poorer sections. "We have to cut down the daily consumption of ginger. We feel helpless," said a homemaker.

—Zee Media Newsroom