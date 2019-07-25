Giant society in Mumbai plans giant self-redevelopment

Several members of one of Mumbai's oldest and biggest housing societies 'Navjivan', located at Mumbai Central, are desiring to go for self redevelopment and have scheduled a meeting on Friday with a redevelopment firm, New Consolidated Construction Co Ltd (NCCCL), for the same. The company is also a part of the consortium that had bid the highest for Dharavi redevelopment.

Spread over 2.48 hectares, Navjivan has a total of 18 buildings and if redeveloped, can avail 5000 car parks to the residents, a 70 storeyed tower and an average extra area of 60 percent for its member.

A final call on self-redevelopment is yet to be taken, but if Navjivan goes ahead, it would be the biggest self-redevelopment project in the city. Nearly 90 members of the Navjivan society have come together and held various meetings with people involved. NCCCL is led by Hiten Shah, of the Dharavi Consortium.

The total project cost estimated by NCCCL for redevelopment would come close to Rs 3440.8 crore, while the receivables from the sale are expected to be Rs 3817.6 crore, which means the surplus for the members will be Rs 376.8 crore. The per sq ft profit thus comes to Rs 5166.

Currently, Navjivan comprises of a total 18 buildings, of these 17 are residential while one is commercial. The existing number of flats in the society stands at 736, with a total of 180 garages and 266 shops or commercial outlets and offices.

The existing carpet area including balconies stands at 7.29 lakh sq ft and when redeveloped, will be close to 2 million sq ft. The total construction is expected to be 3.6 million sq ft area. The buildings are between ground plus seven-storeyed to ground plus 13 storeyed.

Sanjay Sharma, one of the 90 members of the society spearheading the self redevelopment move, says, "We have met in the past some people including Chandrasekhar Prabhu (expert on self redevelopment) and now on Friday we have another meeting with Hiten and his team. We are hoping that after the presentation by Hiten and team, we will be able to convince the others and by calling a Special General Body Meeting, we should be able to carry out self redevelopment."

According to NCCCL, all permissions on day one and rent will be directly credited to members account. The existing carpet area includes balconies, after the self redevelopment, every member will get 55 percent plus incentive extra area. Area for garages will be given to the respective members owning the garages.

Hiten Shah says, "The members of Navjivan are expected to get huge benefits including more than 60% extra area which probably no builder can provide them with. The entire project can be completed in 4.8 years without a maximum dislocation. The entire structure will be replaced with 70 plus storeyed towers, giving a huge lifestyle benefit and a 360-degree view of the sea. Marquee International Consultants are going to be roped in, to take the project."

Bumper Surplus Awaits