Ganeshotsav 2026: Will Mumbai see a complete DJ ban? Mandals told to follow noise rules

Mumbai Ganesh mandals have been asked to follow noise limits, while the coordination committee has sought clearer rules on DJs, idol height, Mahaprasad and immersion arrangements.

Ganesh mandals in Mumbai must strictly follow the legal noise limits during Ganeshotsav, while any decision to completely ban DJs or loudspeakers can only be taken by the government and civic authorities, Ganesh Mandal Coordination Committee president Naresh Dahibavkar said on Monday.

Speaking at a press interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, Dahibavkar said the committee was not taking a position either in favour of or against DJs. However, he stressed that mandals must not violate the existing rules.

“Our stand is clear that the provisions of the law should not be violated. If the government wants to completely ban DJs, that decision falls within its jurisdiction,” Dahibavkar said.

Noise limits during Ganeshotsav

Dahibavkar referred to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, under which the permitted noise level is 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

He said tighter restrictions apply in areas around hospitals, schools and colleges. According to him, noise levels during Ganeshotsav have improved significantly in Mumbai over the last five to six years following awareness drives among mandals.

The committee also recently met the municipal commissioner and shared its concerns and suggestions regarding the festival.

Committee seeks broader approach to idol height

The issue of idol height was another major concern raised by the committee. Dahibavkar said restrictions should be framed after considering the overall safety of the festival instead of focusing only on the height of the idol.

He said an 18-foot height limit was introduced around 2008 and was followed effectively for several years. However, competition between mandals later made the issue more complicated.

According to Dahibavkar, authorities should consider several factors while deciding the rules, including:

Height of the idol and mandap

Transportation routes

Electrical arrangements

Traffic management

Road conditions

Public safety

Immersion arrangements

He also called for clear guidelines on how idol height should be measured. He pointed out that some mandals had earlier interpreted the rules in a way that allowed additional structures below the idol, increasing its overall height.

Dahibavkar also said mandals should not automatically be held responsible if an idol gets damaged while being transported, as factors such as potholes, bridges, roads, trolleys and supporting structures can also cause damage.

Smaller mandals worried over Mahaprasad rules

The committee has also asked authorities to clarify the proposed SOPs for serving Mahaprasad during Ganeshotsav. While supporting food-safety measures, the committee said smaller mandals may struggle to afford reputed food contractors if appointing them becomes mandatory.

“We agree that the action being taken by the department is correct. But our difficulty is that we cannot appoint contractors because we do not have that much money. If a reputed contractor is mandatory, please tell us what we should do,” a committee representative said.

The committee suggested that smaller mandals could instead use experienced cooks who regularly prepare food for weddings and other functions, while following all required safety measures.

It has urged authorities to announce the final norms and SOPs well ahead of the festival so mandals have enough time to make arrangements.

Mumbai sees rise in artificial immersion ponds

The committee also discussed arrangements for idol immersion and called for regulations to be communicated to mandals in advance.

Dahibavkar said Mumbai had 204 artificial immersion ponds in 2024, which increased to 298 in 2025. The number is expected to cross 355 this year.

The committee has proposed a rotational immersion system to reduce the environmental impact of immersion activities. The system was used at Girgaon Chowpatty last year and was aimed at speeding up the immersion process instead of keeping idols at the site for 24 to 26 hours.

According to the committee, around 72,300 eco-friendly idols measuring up to six feet were immersed last year, along with around 1.11 lakh Plaster of Paris (POP) idols.

The committee has also discussed the proposal with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and hopes the rotational system will continue. However, the final decision will be taken by the authorities.

Mandals urged to deploy more volunteers

With thousands of devotees expected to join immersion processions, the committee has appealed to mandals to deploy enough volunteers depending on the size of their processions.

Dahibavkar said processions carrying popular Ganesh idols can take several hours to reach immersion points because of large crowds along the routes.

On POP idols, he said the matter is currently sub judice and declined to comment further.

The Ganesh Mandal Coordination Committee was formed in 1982 and currently represents around 12,000 public Ganesh mandals, according to Dahibavkar. It works with the police, traffic authorities, BMC, environment department and other agencies to address issues related to Ganeshotsav.