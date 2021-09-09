Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Police impose Section 144 from September 10-19, BMC issues new guidelines - Check here

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the state of Maharashtra and now, amid the fear of a third wave, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has issued SOPs for Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, on Thursday, announced that Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Mumbai starting from September 10 till September 19.

According to a report on India.com, "Mumbai Police impose Sec 144 CrPC in Mumbai from 10-19 Sept. No Ganpati processions will be allowed. More than 5 people are not allowed to gather at a place. Devotees to take darshan of Lord Ganesha online. Order applicable under the jurisdiction area of Mumbai Police Commissionerate."

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed in public places. "It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and the darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," said a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry.

Check out the guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

For bringing Ganpati idols home and their immersion, not more than 10 people will be allowed in public pandals and not more than 5 people will be allowed for household Ganpatis'. Devotees should wear a mask at all times, practice social distancing. The participants should have completed their vaccination and there should be a 15-day gap after the second dose. Physical darshan is banned from the public. All the pandals will have to make arrangements for immersion of the idol in the premises or postpone it. The same rules will apply for houses or buildings in containment zone or if they are sealed. The cap on the height of Ganpati idols is the same as in 2020, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

BMC, in a statement, said, "Considering the potential danger of a third COVID-19 wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav pandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media."