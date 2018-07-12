FYJC admission: Around 50,000 students confirm seats in Mumbai colleges

Wednesday was the last day of confirming admission for students whose names appeared in the first cut off merit list. The city colleges first cut off merit list was declared on 5 July.

Out of 1.20 lakh students that were allotted admissions in First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) this year, 50,629 students confirmed their admissions. Wednesday was the last day of confirming admission for students whose names appeared in the first cut off merit list. The city colleges first cut off merit list was declared on 5 July.

On 9 July, the students whose names appeared in first merit list were supposed to confirm admissions. However, due to heavy rainfall across the city, the Deputy Director of school education revised the dates of the admission process and extended it to 11 July till 5 pm. Out of 1.20 lakh students that were allocated seats in various colleges, 69,375 did not report for admissions and only 50,629 had confirmed their seats in city colleges.

On 16 July the second merit list will be declared by the colleges in MMR region as per the revised timetable of online admissions for FYJC.

This year 2.3 lakh students applied for FYJC admissions online in state board colleges, whereas the seats are 3.01 lakh in city colleges. The cut off in first merit list was also increased 1-3 per cent in reputed colleges in the city this year.

An official from the education department, said, "I think the students would be opting for ITI or going for vocational courses which is why the number of students confirmed their admissions are 50 per cent. Many students wait for the second and third round to get the colleges of their choice. By second round I think we will reach by 70 per cent of admissions. This is all because the online admission process is going smoothly this year."

EMPTY SEATS