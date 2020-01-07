'Free Kashmir' poster at Mumbai protest sparks outrage, FIR registered

As students were protesting outside the Gateway of India in Mumbai against the violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Sunday, videos and picture of a protester holding a placard that said 'Free Kashmir' went viral.

On Monday night, videos of a woman holding up the 'Free Kashmir' poster and demanding restoration of humanity in the Kashmir Valley were shot at the Mumbai protest. The poster triggered outrage among many, including BJP leaders who asked how such 'separatist elements' can be tolerated in the city.

"Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of "Free Kashmir"? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? 'Free Kashmir' slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???" wrote former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

An FIR was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the matter. "I have filed a complaint with the police. They have assured me of investigation," Somaiya was quoted by news agency ANI.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP, Zone 1 of Mumbai Police confirmed that investigations will be launched in the incident. "We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. We are definitely investigating it," he said.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended the protester saying that the protester wanted the ban of internet, mobile services lifted in Kashmir. "I read in the newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India, then it will not be tolerated," he said.

Meanwhile, the protest has been called off after police evicted the protesters from Gateway of India citing discomfort to commuters, foreigners in travelling.

A mob wearing masks, armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack

(With inputs from Zee Media's Ankur Tyagi)