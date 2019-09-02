Fraud lands jewellery firm into trouble after Bombay High Court order

The court found that to prevent the official liquidator from taking possession of its properties in Opera House, Bandra Kurla Complex and Surat, the company had installed other companies as bogus tenants in these properties

Calling out the fraud and modus operandi of ex-directors of a city-based jewellery company which was under liquidation, the Bombay High Court has ordered 'tenants' of this company to hand over possession of the properties to the official liquidator within a week from the court order. The company, engaged in the business of manufacture and export of diamonds was ordered to be wound up by a June 2012 HC order as it was unable to repay loans of over Rs 600 crores taken from various banks.

The court found that to prevent the official liquidator from taking possession of its properties in Opera House, Bandra Kurla Complex and Surat, the company had installed other companies as bogus tenants in these properties. These 'tenant' companies had the ex-directors of JB Diamonds, their family members such as sons and nephews as directors. These tenant companies had got orders from lower courts such as the Court of Small Causes, Bombay which protected their possession of the premises as tenants. All these orders were obtained after the HC had passed the winding down order in 2012. As per a provision of the Companies Act, once a winding up order is made or an official liquidator has been appointed, no suit or civil proceedings can commence.

In a strongly-worded order, Justice SJ Kathawalla said, "This court cannot lose sight of the fact that the decrees which have been obtained by the purported tenants are in fact for the benefit and advantage of the ex-directors of the company (in liquidation)." It said further, "The record before me reveals gross collusion between the ex-directors of the company in liquidation and the directors/partners of the tenants."

The court permitted the official liquidator to break open the lock put by the ex-management of JB Diamonds on an office premise in Bandra Kurla Complex and also take help of the police if the tenants cause any obstruction.