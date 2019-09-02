Fraud lands jewellery firm into trouble after Bombay High Court order

Headlines

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Viral video: Lucknow's momo vendor astonishes customers with fluent english, reveals background as...

Meet man with Rs 22000 crore net worth, wanted to retire at 60 but sons forced him to…

'Apne bache..': Pakistani TV anchors celebrate India's achievement following Chandrayaan-3's success

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Viral video: Lucknow's momo vendor astonishes customers with fluent english, reveals background as...

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

Unseen pics of Irfan Pathan's model wife, see exotic good looks

Diabetes: Benefits of drinking 3 litres of water per day

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Fraud lands jewellery firm into trouble after Bombay High Court order

The court found that to prevent the official liquidator from taking possession of its properties in Opera House, Bandra Kurla Complex and Surat, the company had installed other companies as bogus tenants in these properties

article-main
Latest News

Bhavna Uchil

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Calling out the fraud and modus operandi of ex-directors of a city-based jewellery company which was under liquidation, the Bombay High Court has ordered 'tenants' of this company to hand over possession of the properties to the official liquidator within a week from the court order. The company, engaged in the business of manufacture and export of diamonds was ordered to be wound up by a June 2012 HC order as it was unable to repay loans of over Rs 600 crores taken from various banks.

The court found that to prevent the official liquidator from taking possession of its properties in Opera House, Bandra Kurla Complex and Surat, the company had installed other companies as bogus tenants in these properties. These 'tenant' companies had the ex-directors of JB Diamonds, their family members such as sons and nephews as directors. These tenant companies had got orders from lower courts such as the Court of Small Causes, Bombay which protected their possession of the premises as tenants. All these orders were obtained after the HC had passed the winding down order in 2012. As per a provision of the Companies Act, once a winding up order is made or an official liquidator has been appointed, no suit or civil proceedings can commence.

In a strongly-worded order, Justice SJ Kathawalla said, "This court cannot lose sight of the fact that the decrees which have been obtained by the purported tenants are in fact for the benefit and advantage of the ex-directors of the company (in liquidation)." It said further, "The record before me reveals gross collusion between the ex-directors of the company in liquidation and the directors/partners of the tenants."

The court permitted the official liquidator to break open the lock put by the ex-management of JB Diamonds on an office premise in Bandra Kurla Complex and also take help of the police if the tenants cause any obstruction.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shrestha Sree, DU grad who aced interview, bagged AIR 444 in UPSC; know her success story

Man with Rs 17 in bank account deposits Rs 100 crore cheque in temple's donation box

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE