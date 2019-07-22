Headlines

Four-storey South Mumbai building catches fire, one dead

13 rescued as blaze engulfs third-floor flat in structure behind Colaba’s Taj

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

A massive fire broke out at a building in Colaba in SoBo on Sunday and left one dead and one injured. The incident was reported at the four-storied Churchill Chamber building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

The deceased, identified as Shyam Ayyar (54) was declared dead at arrival at Gokuldas Tejpal hospital and the injured person Yusuf Punawala (43) was rushed to Bombay hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

According to fire brigade officials, the first call was received at 12.17 pm and looking at the intensity of the same, the fire was declared Level 2. Initially, the flames erupted on the third floor of the building and gradually residents and other people were evacuated once the fire brigade team reached the spot. As per the records, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, furniture, household articles in a residential flat on the third floor and on the staircase of the second floor of the ground-plus-three structure building.

"Due to the smoke logged in the staircase and intense heat, about 15 persons were trapped on the third floor and some of them on the loft. Out 15 persons, five who were suffocating were rescued from the loft of the third floor and all of them were given first aid immediately. A few people were also rescued with the help of ladders. Punawala was critically suffocated and as per first information, Aayar went inside the flat to extinguish the fire and got trapped before the fire brigade arrived. After an intense search, he was found in a burnt state. He was declared dead at arrival," said a senior fire officer.

Ayyar, who is said to be a financial consultant, was staying alone and as per his friends, his parents are residents of Sion.

An official statement issued by fire brigade stated, "The building was very old and narrow staircases made it difficult to face the intense smoke and heat while firefighting. As it was a Sunday and the windows were without grills, firefighters reached the spot and got access inside the building very swiftly. Normally, dousing fires in heritage buildings is always challenging for firefighters due to old construction and extensive use of wood.

Pervez Cooper, Vice President of Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) told DNA that the building was in a well-maintained condition but what triggered the fire is to be investigated. "Thankfully the incident took place on a Sunday and the fire brigade got easy access inside the building and were able to park their vehicles. Usually, the double parking issue is so severe from Taj Hotel till Mary Weather Road that it chokes easy access to the roads," said Cooper.

Colaba police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. Dr Sagar Sakale, medical superintendent of Bombay Hospital, said, "Punawala has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU). He has an inhalation lung injury. He is been given oxygen and is stable."

SWIFT OPERATION

  • Since it was a Sunday the firefighters reached the spot quickly and were able to park their fire truck easily. They got easy access to the building as the windows did not have grills
     
  • Normally, dousing fires in heritage buildings is always challenging for firefighters due to old construction and extensive use of wood

