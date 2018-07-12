Headlines

Mumbai

Four days after rains, vegetable prices drop in Mumbai

In absence of buyers for the inventory due to flooding in many areas in the city, market prices have plummeted

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:00 AM IST

Despite the all pervading mayhem that four days of incessant rains has unleashed on the city there is some good news in store. The veggie prices have come down by 20 per cent and if rain continues in the coming days the veggie prices are likely to come down more. The milk prices didn't increase but supply did get impacted.

According to the veggie traders at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi, the supply of vegetable was regular but there was no demand. "Most of the retailers and small vendors did not turn up at Vashi market because of rain. And those who able to reach, could not transport the vegetable as many roads in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane were waterlogged. In absence of takers for the veggies in the market prices have plummeted," said Devidas Pingale, ex-director at APMC, Vashi and veggie trader.

"People couldn't come out to buy the vegetables. This has further impacted demand of perishables like spinach and fenugreek. Either we have to sell them off or dump it in the backyard," Pingale added.

"We sold potato at Rs 10-15 per kg against earlier Rs 15-20 per kg. Onions also fetched the same price.We hope that once the rain gets over, the prices of potato and onion and other veggies will be normalised," said Ashok Walunj, Onion and Potato trader.

Milk supply was impacted but no price change was noted.

"We did not get adequate milk from Ahmednagar and Vasai Virar. Vasai-Virar alone supplies one lakh litres of milk per day but in the last two days, we got 5000 litres less. Besides, we were not able to supply the milk in some low lying parts of Mumbai. There was a shortage of milk supply but there was no rise in the prices. The waterlogging areas hampered the milk transport resulting non-supply of milk to these areas," said Ram Patil, Thane District Milk Suppliers Association.

