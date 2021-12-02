Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh suspended

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh along with a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer over charges of extortion.

As per the suspension order, during the period of suspension, Singh would be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation. The order also said that during the period he should not leave his headquarter, the office of DG Home Guard, without permission of the state Director General of Police.

Singh had in March levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against then state home minister Anil Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the Mumbai police commissioner. He had accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge which the NCP leader denied.

The inquiry commission looking into these allegations had directed Singh to appear to record his statement, but the IPS officer, who was virtually incommunicado since May, turned up before it only last month.

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey had in September proposed to the state home department that 25 officers including Param Bir Singh, four DCP-rank officers and several ACP-rank officers booked on charges of extortion in five FIRs be suspended.

