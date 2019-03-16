Forget beautification, repair all bridges in Mumbai: victims’ kin

The collapse of the CSMT bridge on Thursday not only killed three nurses of the GT hospital, but even took away a loving mother, a generous daughter, and the financial backbone of respective families. The loved ones of the deceased, now, stare at a bleak and insecure future; they are wondering of ways to overcome the various challenges of lives. In their times of grief, they want the current government to repair all the bridges so that no family loses its member to such accidents.

Apoorva Prabhu (41), Ranjana Tambe (40), and Bhakti Shinde (40) — all residents of Dombivli — worked together at the city's GT Hospital for more than 10 years. "They were good friends and always looked forward to board the train to and from work whenever their shifts allowed them to," said Savita Pavshe, a colleague of the trio. While Apoorva lived in Thakurwadi, Tambe lived in Ganeshnagar, and Shinde was a resident of Sakharam Nagar in Dombivli west.

On Thursday, the three nurses took the CSMT-bound local from Dombivli together and died together in the bridge collapse at around 7.30pm. "We learnt about their demise through news channels," says Radhika Koyande, mother of Prabhu, who was at her daughter's funeral in Dombivli, on Friday. Their last rites were also performed together at the Dattanagar crematorium in Dombivli east.

"There were three funerals at the Shamshaan bhumi today. While Tambe's relatives opted for electric cremation, both the families of Prabhu and Shinde lit funeral pyres," said Mahadev Gurav, a relative of Bhakti Shinde.

A loving mother

Apoorva Prabhu, as a mother, who wanted to ensure that her children — daughter Chinmayi (10) and son Ganesh (12) — did well in studies. "Our examinations start from March 25 and mom had applied for leave on March 13 to help us revise," said Ganesh. "In the evening, at around 6 pm, she dropped us home from school and then, left for work at around 6.30pm," he added. The family learnt about the accident from news channels.

A generous daughter

Ranjana Tambe (40), was the eldest of four sisters and a brother. The Tambe family, originally from Girgaum, shifted to Dombivli twenty years ago in search of an affordable house. "She studied and became a nurse and took good care of all of us," says her mother Sunanda Tambe. "I lost my son. She was like the `brother' of the family," she said. Tambe suffered from polio but could take good care of her parents with sheer diligence. When her father passed away, she took it upon herself to look after her mother. She had even bought two flats — one in Dombivli and the other one in Malad. On Thursday evening, before the accident happened, she had left her mother at her younger brother's place.

Financial backbone of the family

Relatives of Bhakti Shinde (40), were looking forward to meet her on her 14th wedding anniversary on April 1. Instead, they gathered at Sakharam complex on Thursday for her funeral. "We are worried about her family's financial well-being as she earned really well and has a home loan. Now, who will pay the EMIs? Who will take care of Omkar's education," Gurav said. Omkar (13), is in class VIII at St. Mary's school in Dombivli and wants to be an engineer. "Her husband Rajendra works as a peon in a private firm and with Bhakti no more, who will pay for Omkar's studies. He is a bright child but the family has lost its financial backbone. Hope the government gives her husband a job on compassionate grounds," Gurav further said.

Repair bridges across the city

Even in their moments of grief, these families want the administration to ensure that other people our safe. "Rather than beautifying the bridges from outside, the government should take care of the bridges and repair them from time to time. Today, we have lost our daughter, tomorrow it might be someone else'," mother of one of the deceased said. "We are living in such uncertain times. We are unsure if our loved ones will come back home in the evening safely," she added.