Football coach in Vasai arrested under POCSO after teen's complaint

A football coach from Maharashtra's Vasai has been arrested under the POCSO Act after a minor player accused him of rape, filming the acts and issuing threats. Know the whole matter.

Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, disturbing news has surfaced from Vasai in Palghar in Maharashtra, where a minor football player has been allegedly raped by her coach. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Mendal, who is a 36-year-old resident of Vasai and runs a private training centre, and the victim, a minor girl, came for training under him in 2023.

Victim alleges coach recorded videos and issued threats

Abhijit is also accused of filming videos and pictures of the acts and later allegedly threatened to leak them online after the victim tried to distance herself from him. The victim finally confided in her family, following which a formal complaint was lodged at the Manikpur Police Station.

Football Coach Arrested for Raping Minor Student for 3 Years



Vasai, Palghar, Maharashtra



Football coach Abhijit Mendal, who ran a private academy in Vasai, allegedly raped a 17 y/o girl repeatedly since 2023, luring her with career opportunities.

> He filmed the abuse and… pic.twitter.com/HbXdRzuT7j — (@Delhiite_) June 13, 2026

POCSO case registered; accused arrested by police

Abhijit has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with several other serious sections of the law. In the latest development, the police arrested the accused, and further investigation is currently underway. More details are awaited.