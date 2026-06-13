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Football coach in Vasai arrested under POCSO after teen's complaint

A football coach from Maharashtra's Vasai has been arrested under the POCSO Act after a minor player accused him of rape, filming the acts and issuing threats. Know the whole matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Football coach in Vasai arrested under POCSO after teen's complaint
A football coach in Vasai arrested for allegedly raping a minor (AI-Generated)
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Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, disturbing news has surfaced from Vasai in Palghar in Maharashtra, where a minor football player has been allegedly raped by her coach. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Mendal, who is a 36-year-old resident of Vasai and runs a private training centre, and the victim, a minor girl, came for training under him in 2023.

Victim alleges coach recorded videos and issued threats

Abhijit is also accused of filming videos and pictures of the acts and later allegedly threatened to leak them online after the victim tried to distance herself from him. The victim finally confided in her family, following which a formal complaint was lodged at the Manikpur Police Station.

POCSO case registered; accused arrested by police

Abhijit has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with several other serious sections of the law. In the latest development, the police arrested the accused, and further investigation is currently underway. More details are awaited.

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