Flight operations at Mumbai airport suspended till 7 pm as severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Nisarga’ crosses Alibagh

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain shut till 7 pm on Wednesday as a preventive step due to Cyclonic Storm Nisarga which made landfall near Alibagh in the afternoon with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The Mumbai International Ltd (MIAL) said the decision to temporarily suspend flight services at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was taken in consultation with the Airport Authority of India (AAI)

"Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm," MIAL said in a statement.

A total of 19 flights were scheduled for Wednesday, which included 11 departures and eight arrivals to be operated by five airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India.

Earlier, the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Nisarga’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northeastwards with a speed of about 23 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed Maharashtra coast close to south of Alibagh with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm, the India Meteorological Department said.

As of 2:30 pm, it lay centred over coastal Maharashtra, close to east-southeast of Alibagh, 75 km southeast of Mumbai and 65 km west of Pune.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours, the Met Department said.

The system is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) at Mumbai.

The IMD said gale wind, speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, is prevailing over Eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off north Maharashtra coast (Raigad, Mumbai and adjoining Thane), 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar and remaining areas of Thane. Gale wind, speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph, likely along and off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and along and off northeast Arabian Sea, Surat and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat during next 03 hours and will reduce gradually thereafter.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Arabian Sea along and off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast during next 03 hours and will reduce gradually thereafter.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 06 hours and will reduce gradually thereafter.

The IMD warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra during next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan ( Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts) and Goa and south Gujarat region (Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Surat districts) during next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is likely over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 24 hours.