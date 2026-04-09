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Fire breaks out inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said that fire tenders of the airport tried to douse the fire, but they had to request additional help from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Fire breaks out inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
The fire started in cable trays and switch boxes inside the airport terminal.
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A fire was reported on Thursday from inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. According to the chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire started in cable trays and switch boxes inside the airport terminal. The fire was reportedly confined to the affected terminal's ground floor. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police force, and ward staff were deployed to control the blaze.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said that fire tenders of the airport tried to douse the fire, but they had to request additional help from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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