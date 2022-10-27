Search icon
Fire breaks out in warehouse Mumbai's Girgaon, 11 calls about fire received due to crackers in one day

Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Five fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving an intimation of the incident. Later, the fire was brought under control. The officials said that no casualties have been reported so far. 

Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane. "The Thane Fire Brigade received a total of 16 calls yesterday, out of which 11 were about a fire caused due to firecrackers," said the officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The officials also informed that there were no casualties or injuries reported in any of the incidents.

(The story will be updated as more information comes to light)

