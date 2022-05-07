Fire breaks out in LIC building in Mumbai, firefighting operations underway

ANI photo

After reports of a fire in a residential building in MP's Indore, another fire broke out in a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office building in the Santacruz area of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

As many as eight fire tenders are at the spot and firefighting operations are currently underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Mumbai Fire officials said, "The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture, etc in the 'Salary Saving Scheme' section on the second floor of the ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building."

The fire has remained confined to the second floor. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(More details are awaited)