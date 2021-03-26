Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, at least two dead

In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai that also houses a private COVID-19 hospital.

The massive fire broke out at Dream Mall in Bhandup, Mumbai on Thursday night. On the third floor of the mall is Sunrise Hospital and the fire rapidly spread to it as well. More than 20 fire brigade vehicles arrived on the spot to douse the flames as soon as the news of the fire is received.

According to the information, around 70 to 75 patients were present in the hospital when it caught fire. Most of these patients were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. With the help of fire brigade officials, all the patients are being taken out of the hospital one by one and they are being admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

"Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Kadam told reporters. Rescue operations are underway, he added.

Speaking about the incident, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire."Further details are awaited.