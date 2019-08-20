Family donates three puppies to Mumbai police

Headlines

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Health benefits of tomato (tamatar)

Kidney disease: 7 superfoods to fight PKD

6 cricketers who went bankrupt, lost crores

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

India's highest paid film writer charges Rs 5 crore per film, more than many stars; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Gulzar

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Family donates three puppies to Mumbai police

PAW & POLICE: Vodka, Shiraz and Noir to be trained in Nashik

article-main
Latest News

Shirish Vaktania

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Mumbai police have got Vodka, and their latest acquisition means serious business, though loaded with heavy doses of cuteness.

Vodka is among three German Shepherd puppies that have been donated by a Mahim family to the city's police force. Rakshita Mehta, the owner of the canines, said they wanted the animals to serve the nation.

Mehta said they have two dogs – Whiskey (male) and Brandy (female), which gave birth to five puppies on June 30. She had informed the Mumbai police about them through Twitter on July 22.

The police visited the family three days ago and took along with them Vodka and two more puppies – Shiraz and Noir. The trio has been sent to Nashik for training, said sources in the police.

"I feel proud that my puppies will serve the nation and they will join the police department. The dog's role in the police is too important as they can look for bombs or suspicious objects after proper training," Mehta told DNA.

German Shepherds have been serving as police dogs across the world for years as they are known to be highly intelligent and obey all the commands without hesitation.

"Five years ago I bought Whiskey and Brandy, both German Shepherds, from my friend. Two months back Brandy delivered five puppies at our Dahanu farmhouse. Later, our family decided to donate the puppies to the Mumbai police," said Mehta.

She said she posted pictures of the young dogs and details on Twitter tagging the police department.

Mehta said she was approached by many people who wanted to adopt the adorable puppies. "We refused to give them to anybody as we always wanted to hand them over to the Mumbai police."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita: Will attempt to suicide be punishable under BNS Bill 2023? Check new law

‘Dekh beta, bahut log aaye…’: When captain cool MS Dhoni gave intense reply to Team India star

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s firm brought world’s oldest toy store to India for Rs 620 crore

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max available with over Rs 75000 off in Flipkart sale on Independence Day, check details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE