Family donates three puppies to Mumbai police

PAW & POLICE: Vodka, Shiraz and Noir to be trained in Nashik

The Mumbai police have got Vodka, and their latest acquisition means serious business, though loaded with heavy doses of cuteness.

Vodka is among three German Shepherd puppies that have been donated by a Mahim family to the city's police force. Rakshita Mehta, the owner of the canines, said they wanted the animals to serve the nation.

Mehta said they have two dogs – Whiskey (male) and Brandy (female), which gave birth to five puppies on June 30. She had informed the Mumbai police about them through Twitter on July 22.

The police visited the family three days ago and took along with them Vodka and two more puppies – Shiraz and Noir. The trio has been sent to Nashik for training, said sources in the police.

"I feel proud that my puppies will serve the nation and they will join the police department. The dog's role in the police is too important as they can look for bombs or suspicious objects after proper training," Mehta told DNA.

German Shepherds have been serving as police dogs across the world for years as they are known to be highly intelligent and obey all the commands without hesitation.

"Five years ago I bought Whiskey and Brandy, both German Shepherds, from my friend. Two months back Brandy delivered five puppies at our Dahanu farmhouse. Later, our family decided to donate the puppies to the Mumbai police," said Mehta.

She said she posted pictures of the young dogs and details on Twitter tagging the police department.

Mehta said she was approached by many people who wanted to adopt the adorable puppies. "We refused to give them to anybody as we always wanted to hand them over to the Mumbai police."