Fake pension policy: Woman duped of cash and valuables in Mumbai

A 75-year-old was duped of gold valuables, cash, mobiles phone under the pretext of a pension scheme. The complaint has been filed at the DB Marg police station.

The suspected accused is a 25-year-old woman who deceived the victim Hansa Khushial Mehta, a resident of Dr. DB Marg at Grant road. The accused woman fled away with two gold bangles worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 6000 cash and a mobile phone.

The incident took place at the Nair Hospital in broad daylight on Thursday. South Mumbai police suspect of a gang targeting senior citizens.

The whole incident has captured on the CCTV. However, the accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the police officials, "Mehta, as per her routine schedule, had gone to the market and dairy to purchase milk. The accused followed her throughout.

Meanwhile, the woman engaged Mehta in a conversation and informed her about the pension scheme at the Nair hospital. Mehta then informed to her son about the same. The accused hired her taxi and took off to the hospital.

Police said, "Mehta was then asked to be seated in a queue and fill up a form. Later the accused gave Rs 4000 to win her trust. Mehta was then asked to remove her ornaments as she would not qualify to get more Rs 8000 if the doctors found out about the financial status. The accused asked Mehta to hand over all gold ornaments, mobile phone, and purse to her.

Mehta later found out that the patients and not clients were waiting inside the ward. On enquiring she found out that there was no such scheme and she was being conned.