Ex-Shiv Sena man hires guards to 'watch' EVMs

With several viral videos purportedly showing the 'vulnerability' of electronic voting machines, an independent candidate from Nashik has hired private guards to keep an eye on suspicious movements in the vicinity of strongrooms, where the devices are stored.

Manikrao Kokate said he felt concerned due to clips being shared widely on social media as well as instant-messaging apps and wanted to ensure that EVMs didn't go missing. He said he had taken permission from the authorities to deploy the guards.

"The security guards are keeping a vigil in three shifts. I am very much confident about my victory. Tampering and replacement of EVM worry me and hence the guards. Also, the election manual allows this," said Kokate.

Kokate was associated with the BJP, but rebelled against the party after the party left the Nashik seat for its partner Shiv Sena's MP Hemant Godse. He was later expelled from the BJP.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said his party too has asked its workers to remain alert. "We have also heard about EVM tampering. We have asked our candidates and cadre to maintain a vigil outside strongrooms where EVMs have been stored." Anil Valvi, Joint Chief Election Officer, said they have received requests from many candidates to deploy their people near strongrooms.