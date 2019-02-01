Headlines

Every hour counts: A bid to save golden hours of accident victims

Doctors had pointed out that at least 50 per cent of the fatalities can be averted if victims are admitted to a hospital within the first hour.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Feb 01, 2019, 06:45 AM IST

Every year nearly thousands of people die in road accidents in the state. The first hour of such an emergency, often called the 'golden hour' is widely regarded as the most critical for saving lives. Doctors had pointed out that at least 50 per cent of the fatalities can be averted if victims are admitted to a hospital within the first hour.

To make people aware of the vital need for being prepared and rise to the occasion supported by an emergency response mechanism, the state transport ministry will start a special road safety campaign during the Road Safety Week to be observed from February 4.

The state government has asked the stakeholders on road safety to prepare notes, banners, handbills to create awareness on the importance of providing emergency medical care to road accident victims especially in the first hour. A circular on the same was issued by the Maharashtra government to various departments on January 31.

The circular has assigned specific jobs to the transport department, traffic police, public works department, health department, education department, municipal corporations, and other departments. The special drive will run for 7 days.

The transport department has been assigned to install billboards on roads with phone numbers of local hospitals, ambulances, crane operators, police stations etc. This will prove useful in case of an accident. The police have been asked to distribute pamphlets detailing do's and dont's in case of an accident.

Black spots and potholes on road too will be identified and taken care of. These black spots are blind curves on the road that leads to accidents. Zebra crossings will be given a fresh coat of paint regularly. School children, too, will be roped in to create awareness on road safety.

PULL SOCKS UP

Black spots and potholes on the roads will be identified and taken care of. Zebra crossings will be given a fresh coat of paint regularly. 

